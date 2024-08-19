Bloomberg Government Announces Enhancement To AI-Powered State Bill Comparison

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced an enhancement to its AI-powered state bill comparison feature that now makes it easier to spot trends in legislation by giving users the ability to search similar text from state bills across the U.S. using any sample text from any source, such as model bills from think tanks.

Released in December, state bill comparison leverages AI to allow users to easily search text from state bills to see what is currently in progress, review details on past efforts, and identify key points to influence action and alignment from legislators. Results are presented in a single, easy-to-skim table that is available to export and share with key stakeholders.

Bloomberg Government has also streamlined the bill comparison process further by allowing users to access the feature from any page within the Bloomberg Government product. This gives Bloomberg Government clients the ability to quickly and effectively understand how states across the U.S. are addressing specific policy issues. The ability to spot trends across state legislation is vital for government affairs professionals to tailor their advocacy efforts to meet their policy objectives.

"We're committed to helping our clients be effective advocates for their policy interests," said

Arielle Elliott, president, Bloomberg Government. "With the newest enhancement to

Bloomberg Government's state bill comparison, it's now even easier for government affairs professionals to understand legislative language across various jurisdictions, empowering them to quickly identify key differences and trends."

About

Bloomberg Government

Bloomberg Government is a premium, subscription-based service that provides comprehensive information and analytics for professionals who interact with – or are affected by – the government. Delivering news, analytics, and data-driven decision tools, Bloomberg Government's digital workspace gives an intelligent edge to government affairs and contracting professionals. For more information or a demo, visit Bloomberg Government .

