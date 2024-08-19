Presidents Of Azerbaijan And Russia Held Limited-Format Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev held a limited-format meeting with President of the
Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, Azernews
reports.
Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev said:
- Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I sincerely welcome you once
again to Azerbaijan. You are welcome! Our meetings are of regular
nature. We have already met twice this year, and we continue our
communication today within the framework of your state visit. As a
matter of fact, we started yesterday with a thorough exchange of
views on important issues related to both the bilateral agenda and
regional security. Today, we will continue our discussions in both
limited and expanded formats.
I would like to emphasize that we are very pleased with the
level of interaction between our countries. The Declaration on
Allied Cooperation signed between us in February 2022 is being
successfully implemented. In both the political and economic
spheres, we are observing very positive momentum and good
performance indicators. Of course, we cooperate in the energy and
transportation sectors. We attach special importance to
humanitarian cooperation and also collaborate in many other areas.
This is why we will review the agenda in detail again today. I am
sure that this visit will be both pleasant for you and beneficial
for our relations.
You are welcome again.
President Vladimir Putin said:
- Thank you very much, Mr. Ilham Heydarovich!
First of all, thank you for the invitation. This visit was
agreed between you and I long ago, and I am very happy to be
visiting Baku and once again admire this city, the development of
which you and, I know this firsthand, your wife have been paying
great attention to. It is quite visible. The city is developing, it
is developing successfully, turning into, I would say, an oasis in
the region, of course.
Our relations are developing on the basis of the declaration you
and I signed back in early 2022. It is being successfully
implemented, and a good impetus for the development of our
bilateral relations was provided during your visit to Moscow in
April this year.
Our trade and economic relations are developing successfully. I
agree with you, you told me at our previous meeting in Russia that
a little over four billion dollars is a good figure, but it does
not fully reflect the potential of our capabilities. Indeed, we can
talk not only about energy here but also about industrial
cooperation, transportation, logistics, and light industry. We have
many areas for joint collaboration.
More than four billion dollars of direct investment in the
Azerbaijani economy is also a positive indicator. More than 1,270
enterprises with Russian capital are operating in Azerbaijan, and
this number is certainly not the limit.
Regarding humanitarian ties, we attach great importance to them
and are grateful to you for the attention you have paid to the
development of the Russian language. There are 300 schools with the
Russian language, branches of our leading higher educational
institutions operate in Azerbaijan. Thousands of young people from
Azerbaijan study in leading universities of the Russian Federation,
and we are ready to expand this interaction.
An intergovernmental commission is also in operation. Just
recently – 10 days ago, I believe – a regular meeting of the
intergovernmental commission was held here in Baku. It is operating
successfully.
By the way, I am aware that the Days of Russian Culture were
held in Azerbaijan in June this year. Thank you very much for
organizing this work.
Of course, we already touched upon this topic yesterday and will
continue it today – it concerns the settlement of the situation in
the South Caucasus.
It is clear and well known that Russia is also facing crises,
including and first of all, of course, in the Ukrainian direction.
But Russia's historical involvement in the situation in the South
Caucasus, even over the past few years, makes it necessary for us
to participate in these developments – of course, to the extent
that it is required by the parties, there is no doubt about
that.
If we can do something to achieve the signing of a peace
agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, to bring the matter to
the delimitation and demarcation of the border, to unblock, as we
have discussed many times, the relevant areas in logistics and
economy - we would be very happy about that.
Of course, after my visit to Azerbaijan, I will contact Prime
Minister Pashinyan and tell him about the results of our
negotiations.
I know that Azerbaijan aims to complete all procedures related
to the full settlement. I am well aware of that. We will talk about
that.
In general, I would like to thank you again for the invitation.
I am sure it will be a very useful discussion and, as I can tell by
the situation in the city, quite favorable. We love Baku. It is a
beautiful city and, most importantly, it is developing in a way
that many other major population centers would envy.
President Ilham Aliyev: Thank you very
much.
