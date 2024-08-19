عربي


Vladimir Putin: Working In A Broad Format Enables Baku And Moscow To Outline Steps For Near Future

8/19/2024 9:25:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Working in a broad format enables Baku and Moscow to outline steps for the near future,” said President Vladimir Putin during an expanded meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"Just recently, 10 days ago, the intergovernmental commission met and noted the progress in our relations. Not only did it confirm this progress, but it also highlighted that we are fully implementing the agreements outlined in the 2022 declaration and those reached during your visit in April of this year. Working in such an extensive format provides an opportunity to outline steps for the near future and beyond," the Russian leader remarked.

