Vladimir Putin: Working In A Broad Format Enables Baku And Moscow To Outline Steps For Near Future
8/19/2024 9:25:27 AM
“Working in a broad format enables Baku and Moscow to outline
steps for the near future,” said President Vladimir Putin during an
expanded meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev,
Azernews reports.
"Just recently, 10 days ago, the intergovernmental commission
met and noted the progress in our relations. Not only did it
confirm this progress, but it also highlighted that we are fully
implementing the agreements outlined in the 2022 declaration and
those reached during your visit in April of this year. Working in
such an extensive format provides an opportunity to outline steps
for the near future and beyond," the Russian leader remarked.
