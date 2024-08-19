Paula J. Walker Named New Executive Director Of The Texas Association Of Charitable Clinics (TXACC)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AUSTIN - Statewide healthcare nonprofit Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) announces new Executive Director Paula J. Walker.

- Paula J. WalkerAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Statewide healthcare nonprofit Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) is pleased to announce that Paula J. Walker has been named the organization's new Executive Director.“It is truly an honor and privilege to be allowed this opportunity to serve and support our TXACC members. The tireless efforts of charitable clinic staff and volunteers fuels my passion to ensure that high quality affordable care is available to everyone,” Walker said.“Our clinics improve the health and wellbeing of their communities and together we demonstrate that healthier communities not only contribute but thrive.”Walker joins TXACC from the largest not-for-profit health care system in Texas -- Baylor, Scott & White -- where she served as Director of Strategic Initiatives. She has also volunteered at TXACC member clinic GRACE in Grapevine since 2006.TXACC serves as a vital membership network, comprising of 75 independent member clinics dedicated to conducting over 300,000 quality healthcare visits each year to Texans across the state.These nonprofit clinics play a crucial role in bridging gaps for low-income, uninsured, underinsured, and medically underserved individuals, ensuring access to essential medical care at little or no cost.Junaid Husain, TXACC Board Vice Chair and Chair, Search Committee, said,“We are thrilled to have Paula as TXACC's new Executive Director to help strengthen the healthcare safety net for Texas families.”Husain noted Walker has a highly successful track record of leading teams, building relationships, and driving forward progress with her passion to have a positive impact on the lives of others.Dr. Aimee Kendall Roundtree, TXACC Board Chair, noted that Walker's work with member clinic GRACE brings a vital perspective to the role:“Paula understands that the TXACC clinics uniquely reflect the communities they serve. She has personally witnessed the positive impact of TXACC member clinics on our vulnerable friends and neighbors across the state.”Walker brings an extraordinary blend of healthcare experience and business acumen, commitment to measuring what matters and using quality data to make sound decisions and persuade stakeholders, and personal qualities that embrace the value of every member of TXACC as well as every member of the TXACC team. Her leadership style is built on mutual respect, open lines of communication, and encouragement of others to be authentic partners in the work.Contact Information:Karolina Rivera, TXACC Director of Communications and Operations, ...About TXACCThe Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting independent clinics that provide essential healthcare services to underserved Texans. Through advocacy, collaboration, and community engagement, TXACC strives to improve healthcare access and outcomes for all. Learn more at .SOURCE Texas Association of Charitable Clinics (TXACC)

