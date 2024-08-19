Iran Reports 17% Increase In The Detentions Of Foreign Nationals In Sistan And Baluchistan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Acting Director of Crime Prevention Management in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan Province has announced a 17% increase in the detention of foreign nationals in the region.

Gholamreza Baghshirin reported that since the beginning of the current year, a total of 29,902 foreign nationals have been detained.

On Sunday, August 18, ISNA news agency reported that Baghshirin stated,“621 foreign nationals are currently serving their sentences in the detention and correctional facilities of Sistan and Baluchestan.”

According to this Iranian official, the detainees are accused of crimes related to security, drug offences, and theft.

However, no further details about the identities of the detainees were provided.

The Acting Director emphasized that housing and employment of foreign nationals in the province are prohibited.

He also noted that 56,356 foreign nationals had been expelled from Iran through the borders of Sistan and Baluchestan in the first four months of the current year.

Meanwhile, the increase in foreign detentions and expulsions highlights ongoing security concerns and the stringent measures being enforced by local authorities.

This trend underscores the need for continued vigilance and stringent immigration controls to address security issues in the region.

