Cutness Alert! Sara Ali Khan Ties Rakhi To Her Brothers Ibrahim, Jeh; Soha Ali Khan Seen Posing With Saif

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Sara Ali Khan's celebration of Rasha Bandhan with her brothers, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Jeh, was captured on camera and shared on social media. Sara took to her IG handle and posted drool-worthy pictures of her celebrations.

When it comes to social media, Sara Ali Khan is among the most active celebrities present. On several occasions, we have witnessed the share snippets of her time spent with her family.

As was the case with Raksha Bandhan 2024, the actress, together with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, paid a visit to their father's residence, Saif Ali Khan, and celebrated the day with her siblings.

Sara uploaded mouthwatering photographs of her festivities on her Instagram account, which is a social media platform. During the first and second photographs, Jeh can be seen looking at Sara and Ibrahim as she ties a rakhi around Ibrahim's neck.



In the third image, Sara can be seen presenting her half-brother, Jeh, with sweets. Jeh was sitting on his mother, Kareena Kapoor, whom she was holding in her lap.

In the following photograph, members of the Pataudi family made an appearance. These individuals included Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Jeh. The yellow outfit that Sara wore made her appear absolutely stunning.

Kareena, on the other hand, chose to wear a co-ord set in a fuchsia hue, while Soha looked just stunning in a red-colored version of the same set.

If we are talking about Jeh, he is a twin with Saif, who is his abba. In the final photograph, Saif was accompanied by Sara, Ibrahim, and Jeh. The small child, who was dressed in his goofiest outfit, was the one who got the most attention.

Sara Ali Khan never misses an opportunity to celebrate important events with her family, and she never fails to do so. During the celebration of Saif Ali Khan's 54th birthday, which took place on August 16, 2024, his children, Sara and Ibrahim, were there to honour their devoted father.

On her Instagram account, Sara published two photographs she had taken at Saif's birthday celebration.

In the first photograph, Saif was seen smiling with his children, and a chocolate cake was put on a table in front of him. While looking in the background, we can notice a number of bright balloons that were used to beautify the area.