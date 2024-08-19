China plans on screening arrivals for mpox

(MENAFN) Chinese authorities have begun screening both individuals and goods entering the country for mpox, previously known as monkeypox, according to an announcement by the General Administration of Customs (GAC) on Friday. These new measures, which will be in effect for six months, follow the World Organization's (WHO) recent declaration of a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) due to a surge in mpox cases in Africa.



The GAC outlined that travelers arriving from regions with confirmed cases of mpox must declare their symptoms—such as fever, headache, and rash—upon entry. Customs officials will be conducting medical evaluations and performing sampling and testing as part of their procedures. Additionally, vehicles, containers, and goods from affected areas will be subject to mandatory sanitization.



Mpox, which spreads through close contact, typically causes flu-like symptoms, a rash that develops into blisters and then crusts, and swollen lymph nodes. The WHO has noted that while the disease is generally mild, severe cases are rare. In response to the global health situation, China’s National Health Commission classified mpox as a Category B infectious disease last year, alongside COVID-19, AIDS, and SARS. This classification allows for emergency responses such as limiting gatherings, suspending work and school, and quarantining affected areas if necessary.

