(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Wipro Consumer Care’s, Splash Corporation, Philippines adopts multi-tier supply chain framework on #dltledger’s PROTEUS to run their procurement processes involving key suppliers and multiple other stakeholders with seamless integration to their SAP S4 Hana system.

Wipro Consumer care is a digital leader in multi-tier best practices and deploy state of the art technologies in its multi-tier visibility models.



Proteus, a multi-tier supply chain virtualisation platform, simplifies procurement operation for Splash

PROTEUS offers deep visibility in global procurement, that seamlessly integrates with other business processes. It simplifies and enhances multi-tier supplier collaboration and performance tracking, and automates procurement workflows for efficiency. Users can manage deep visibility in PO execution, approvals, and supplier visibility; interactions via multitouch, enabling streamlined procurement operations with deep visibility. It is an extended arm of our SAP infrastructure, connected to multi party framework, with an intuitive interface and easy integration capabilities.



Wipro Consumer care’s Splash Corporation, Philippines deals with various external parties spread across multiple geographies (Raw Material Suppliers, Packing Material Suppliers, Custom House Agents, Transporters etc.) These interactions and related processes are often nailed into a rigid traditional legacy framework, inefficient, hardly collaborative and manual intensive. They needed deep visibility, a virtual authenticated connect with Internal and external parties to exchange information, data/documents for these transactions in real-time with efficiency, authenticity, traceability and better contractual compliance. Real time Multi-Party Collaboration needs a Multi Party multi-tier framework that can digitally execute the Internal- external Process, collaborate & Integrate with systems to ensure that multi-user interaction and multiple data flow is optimised to avoid irreversible damages.



“Managing these inter-enterprise relationships can be challenging, often resulting in inefficiencies, conflicts, omissions and costly mistakes in mutual business transactions. #dltledger’s PROTEUS multi-party framework has helped to connect across and virtualise our inter organisational procurement processes, enhance visibility, and ensures compliance with all our external parties with ease”, Ms. Ellen Maravilla, AVP and Head Corporate Quality & Technology Division, Splash Corp.



“Manufacturers worldwide are working hard to improve visibility into Tier 2 and Tier 3 in the upstream and downstream supply chain. But most still struggle to understand how and where to start. That’s largely because they lack visibility into the hidden nerve centres in the supply chain. Proteus is a virtualisation HyperConnect Technology which is a self-starter and drives virtualisation of the chain of connects across the multi-tier multi-party supply chain environment. We are delighted to continue to offer our best practice framework to the collaborative multi party digital journey at Wipro Consumer goods. Connected to SAP and we manage almost all of the deep multi-party collaboration gaps in Order to cash cycle; driving the invisible data to a lineage, a chain for deep visibility for critical process gaps in Operations, compliance, Scope 3 , financing and many more”. Samir Neji, CPO, #dltledgers.









What is Proteus?

Proteus is a multiparty collaboration tool, designed for seamless transactions across different organisations involved in critical business processes. It acts as a shared database, recording the lineage of the chain in real-time, ensuring all parties have access to the same information while maintaining security, compliance and privacy.







Key features of Proteus

One of the standout features of Proteus is its ability to capture shared data in real-time and orchestrate for use cases in Sustainability, Compliance and many of the gaps in supply chain. This means that all parties involved in a transaction can see, access, action the same information at the same time, ensuring everyone is on the same page.

Proteus also prioritises enhanced security and privacy. It ensures that all data is secure, which addresses common concerns about data ownership and control. Enterprise blockchain technology across the cloud apps, people and processes. allows Proteus framework to maintain an unchangeable and transparent record of authenticated transactions. Blockchain ensures that once data is recorded, it cannot be altered, providing a reliable and trustworthy history of transactions for the shared data.



#dltledgers’ muti-party user framework helps address data silos, challenges in shared processes and data. Proteus tackles issues related to high volume of transactions that can lead to disputes and delays, and complicated workflow through automated workflows, reducing manual intervention and minimizing errors and delays. Its ability to handle high transaction volumes efficiently ensures smooth operations. Additionally, Proteus simplifies the integration process, reducing the risk of breakdowns and ensuring data consistency

In procurement application, Proteus helps identify gaps in the procurement processes and provides visibility into how these gaps impact sustainability initiatives, compliance initiatives, manufacturing process silos and even financing the supply chain. This insight allows companies to address issues proactively and improve their supply chain efficiency.



Benefits of using Proteus Procurement Application

Wipro Consumer Care’s Splash Corp in Philippines using Proteus have reported significant improvements in compliance, building efficiencies, reduced cost models. Automation and real-time data sharing led to faster and more efficient processes. Enhanced compliance through transaction tracking ensures that all regulatory requirements are met. Proteus is therefore, offering a comprehensive solution for companies looking to streamline operations and enhance collaboration across multiple parties. By addressing challenges like data silos, manual processes, and complex integrations, Proteus provides a more efficient, transparent, and compliant way to manage critical multi-party business transactions. Embracing Proteus has led to significant improvements in operational efficiency, visibility, and overall business performance.



“Considering that “Sustainable Procurement Application” is widely used in large manufacturing companies in the market today, it is easy to see why customer-centric blockchain platforms like ours is dominating conversations in the Supply Chain World. We will continue to grow and expand. In Wipro Consumer Care with more additional usecases that address critical business processes in the extended supply chain to improve business efficiency and resiliency" Samir Neji, CPO, #dltledgers.





MENAFN19082024004799010926ID1108575142