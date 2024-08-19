North America Tourism Destination Market Insights 2024: Infrastructure And Attractions, Main And Emerging Source Markets, Risks And Opportunities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tourism Destination Insight: North America (2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Analysis of destination markets, infrastructure and attractions, main and emerging source markets, as well as risks and opportunities in North America. This report explores the types of travelers that visit the region as well as a SWOT analysis.

In 2023, international arrivals to the country reached 126.7 million. Majority of the travelers preferred to to North America for leisure purposes, with 74.3 million travelers or 58.6% of overall international arrivals traveling for this purpose. Singles, however, accounted for the largest share of inbound travelers in 2023 (41.4% of all inbound trips, or 52.9 million travelers), as this region is increasingly becoming one of the sought after solo travel destinations with varied geographical features, adventure spots and range of accommodations.

Domestic tourism in North America has always been dominated by VFR, which accounts for 39.5% of all trips in 2023. This number in 2023 accounts for 789.9 million trips. Intraregional tourism plays a significant part in inbound tourism for each of the North American destinations. In 2023, a significant portion of US's inbound tourist share is attributed to visitors from Canada and Mexico, accounting for 53% of the total.

Similarly, Canada also exhibits a comparable pattern, where the majority of the influx of visitors in 2023, amounting to 71.5%, originating from the US and Mexico.

Reasons to Buy



Obtain a clear and detailed insight into new developments in two popular tourist destinations.

Use data and analysis to explore trends related to international arrivals and spending, tourism segments as well as construction, foreign direct investments (FDI), airlines and hotel developments. Gain a better understanding of the opportunities in the market, as well as the risks, to support better business decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



Overview

Tourism Potential Index

Key Trends

Tourism Construction Projects

Foreign Direct Investment

Source Markets

Types of Tourism

Destination Focus

Regional Risk Index and SWOT Analysis Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Intrepid Travel

Gadventures

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts

AIRE Ancient Baths

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group Hilton Hotels & Resorts

