Jordan Economic Forum Urges Digital Integration To Boost National Economy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Economic Forum on Sunday urged intensified efforts to integrate digital across various sectors to bolster the national economy.

In a paper titled "Indicators of Digital Competitiveness", the forum underscored the critical role of enhancing digital capabilities and fostering innovation as key drivers of sustainable development and global competitiveness, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The forum also called for comprehensive support programmes to aid Jordanian institutions in adopting digitalisation within their production and service operations, which is expected to improve operational efficiency, boost productivity and fuel sustainable economic growth, yielding widespread societal benefits.

Moreover, the forum emphasised the necessity of substantial investment in research, development and digital skills to unlock new business opportunities and elevate Jordan's global economic standing.

Khair Abu Suleik, chairman of the Forum, highlighted the importance of supportive policies and significant investment in technological infrastructure to achieve the desired digital transformation.

Abu Suleik noted that Jordan has made strides, ranking 45th globally in future readiness, pointing out the ongoing need to enhance technical skills and research and development capabilities.

He also called for continued efforts to improve the Kingdom's position in an increasingly digitised world, stressing the importance of cooperation between the government and private sector to secure a "bright and sustainable" digital future for the Jordanian economy.