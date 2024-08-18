Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Breaks New Ground With First-Ever Self-Surgery, Announces Ultra-Modern Hospital Opening By 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Breaks New Ground with First-Ever Self-Surgery, Announces Ultra-Modern Hospital Opening in Dubai by 2025

DUBAI, UAE, August 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk , a globally recognized leader in the field of plastic surgery, has achieved a historic milestone by performing an intricate facial surgery on himself-a first in medical history. This unprecedented accomplishment showcases Dr. Ivanchuk's extraordinary skills and commitment to innovation in plastic surgery. Following this groundbreaking procedure, Dr. Ivanchuk is proud to announce the upcoming launch of a cutting-edge hospital in Dubai, scheduled to open in 2025, which will set new standards for medical excellence and patient care.The self-surgery, which took place on the night of July 30th to 31st, was conducted under highly controlled conditions, with only a select team of professionals present: this procedure, without any global counterparts, stands as the doctor's most favored treatment, bringing in patients worldwide, including prominent politicians and Hollywood icons. Dr. Ivanchuk applied his exclusive facial rejuvenation procedure, a signature technique that includes zygomatic contouring, youthful angle enhancement, chin sculpting, and the revolutionary J Plasma FACE technology. By choosing to perform this complex operation on himself, Dr. Ivanchuk aimed to gain deeper insights into the patient experience and to further refine his innovative methods."Undergoing this surgery myself was a way to push the boundaries of my practice and to experience, firsthand, the journey my patients go through," said Dr. Ivanchuk. "This experience has enriched my understanding of the procedure and will enhance the level of care I provide."Supported by a dedicated team, including two operating room nurses, an anesthesiologist, and a nurse assisting with a mirror, Dr. Ivanchuk successfully executed the procedure with meticulous precision. The use of J Plasma FACE technology-a technique that tightens and rejuvenates the skin without leaving scars-was a highlight of the surgery, resulting in remarkable lifting and contouring of the lower face and neck.Dr. Ivanchuk's immediate post-surgery recovery, during which he enjoyed a meal just hours after the operation, further underscores the success of the procedure and the effectiveness of his techniques. The news of his self-surgery has quickly spread, attracting global attention and interest from patients eager to undergo this transformative treatment.As Dr. Ivanchuk continues to push the limits of what is possible in cosmetic surgery, he is now focused on his next major project: the opening of a world-class hospital in Dubai by 2025. This state-of-the-art facility will bring together the latest in medical technology and a patient-centric approach, offering a level of care that is both advanced and luxurious."Dubai is a city that embodies innovation and progress, making it the perfect location for our new hospital," Dr. Ivanchuk said. "Our goal is to create a facility that not only delivers the highest quality medical care but also provides an unparalleled patient experience."The new hospital will feature a wide range of advanced medical services, including Dr. Ivanchuk's exclusive facial rejuvenation techniques, and will serve as a global destination for those seeking the best in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. With its modern design and commitment to excellence, the hospital is poised to become a leader in the healthcare industry.About Dr. Maxim IvanchukDr. Maxim Ivanchuk is a world-renowned plastic surgeon with over two decades of experience, known for his innovative techniques and dedication to patient care. His groundbreaking work in facial rejuvenation has earned him international acclaim, and his upcoming hospital in Dubai is set to redefine the standards of medical care. The facility, opening in 2025, will offer the most advanced treatments in a luxurious and patient-focused environment.

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk

Dr. Maxim Ivanchuk Clinic

+971 54 344 5533

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Other