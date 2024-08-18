Delhi Airport Reopens Terminal 1

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka: Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi reopened its Terminal 1 on August 17, weeks after suspending operations due to a canopy collapse. SpiceJet already shifted its operations to the reopened terminal and IndiGo will be joining soon.

The terminal was developed as a part of the Phase 3A expansion project by DIAL, said a release. In March 2024, India's Prime Narendra Modi inaugurated Terminal 1. Revamping works of the terminal have been underway since 2019.

In a release, the operator Delhi International Airport Limited said, SpiceJet shifted its 13 flights to Terminal 1 from August 17 and subsequently IndiGo would move back their 34 flights from T2 and T3 to T1 from September 2, 2024.

It may be mentioned here, Terminal 1 exclusively handled IndiGo and SpiceJet flights until June 28, 2024 when heavy rain caused a canopy to collapse and led to one death.

Therefore, DIAL has made several new additions to Terminal 1 including signage at strategic locations and on-road markings to guide passengers to the departure areas.

Guards from security firm RAXA have been deployed to assist passengers and help them reach the appropriate departure points.

Terminal 1 now also features an innovative 'Queue-Buster: Mobile Check-in Service', said DIAL in the release, adding that the service is aimed at helping passengers avoid long queues at check-in counters.

Since, Terminal 1 is now open, all passengers flying with SpiceJet will be entering through Entry Gate A on the ground floor and IndiGo passenger through Entry Gates 5 and 6 on the first floor, informed the release.

Moreover, all passenger will arrive through specified arrival areas on the ground floor. For arrivals, passengers will take the same route to exit the terminal, concluded DIAL in the release.

T