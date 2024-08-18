Israeli Strike On The South Of Lebanon Kills 10

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) An Israeli strike on the South of Lebanon killed 10 people Saturday. The Lebanese of said that the strike also led to the injury of five people, two of which are in critical condition.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.