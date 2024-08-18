Ex-Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh emphasizes addressing needs, concerns of nation’s youth is crucial for resolving current unrest in Bangladesh

(MENAFN) In a recent interview with RT, Shamsher M. Chowdhury, a former Foreign Secretary and seasoned of Bangladesh, emphasized that addressing the needs and concerns of the nation’s youth is crucial for resolving the current unrest in Bangladesh. Chowdhury’s remarks come in the wake of intense protests against job quota discrimination, which led to the resignation of Prime Hasina and the formation of an interim government.



Chowdhury, who has served as an ambassador to countries including Sri Lanka, Germany, Vietnam, and Russia, highlighted the central role that the youth, who make up approximately 50% of the population, play in the country’s political landscape. He stressed that the government must focus on providing this demographic with a sense of safety and security through improved job prospects, economic opportunities, and a fairer wealth distribution system.



Restoring order and peace remains the top priority, according to Chowdhury. Despite efforts to stabilize the situation, sporadic violence continues to affect the nation, with over 400 fatalities reported, primarily among students, and numerous police officers also killed.



The interim government, now headed by economist Muhammad Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate renowned for his micro-lending model, was sworn in last week. Yunus, known for his efforts to support the poor through innovative financial solutions, is expected to lead the country through this tumultuous period.

