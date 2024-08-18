Beyond Buzzwords: Demystifying Digital Transformation for Business Success

(MENAFN- AllDetails) By Karl Escritt, CEO of Like Digital & Partners.



Over the past few years, most companies have undergone a digital transformation, whether they planned to or not. With the rapid pace of change in the world, it's easy to get caught up in the hype around new technologies and rush to implement them in your business, even if they might not necessarily be the right fit.



At Like Digital & Partners, we've observed a significant shift in our clients' strategies and objectives. The pandemic accelerated this change, pushing many businesses online and encouraging a digital mindset among employees. Nowadays, it seems like everywhere we turn, we're hearing about how new technologies are set to impact our lives.



When we started the agency in 2011, it was the era of mobile design and development. The technology landscape was vastly different back then. In 2024, clients are more focused on artificial intelligence, data analytics, and the Internet of Things rather than quick mobile strategies.



However, many people misunderstand what digital transformation truly entails. It's not just about adopting new technologies; it's about a comprehensive overhaul of all business processes and customer experiences. Many assume that digital activities are limited to sales and marketing or that they revolutionize just one aspect of a business. In reality, digital transformation is all-encompassing and requires a concerted effort from the entire company, with everyone's buy-in.



At the heart of all this is the need for a clear, actionable strategy, and that's where agencies like ours can help. We have partnered with some of the biggest brand names in the world, truly embarking on that transformative journey with them. One of the key principles we instil from the beginning is that digital transformation is not merely a six-month or one- or two-year project; it is a continuous evolution. Along the way, you will see tangible results that will inspire you to keep innovating, but time doesn't stand still in the digital world, and neither should you.



One of our strengths at Like Digital & Partners is demystifying digital transformation by translating abstract concepts into tangible, results-oriented strategies. We understand the importance of providing customized solutions tailored to each client's unique needs and challenges.







