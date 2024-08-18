MEW: Power Cuts In High-Consumption Areas In Kuwait
Date
8/18/2024 5:13:07 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The Ministry of Electricity, Water and renewable energy announced on Sunday that it would cut electricity to some part of areas with high-energy consumption in order to maintain the stability of the country's electrical system.
In a press release, the ministry said that the outage was due to a fuel supply disruption that occurred on Saturday, which led to shutdown of several electricity generator units at Subiya and West Doha power stations as well as desalination plants.
The ministry called on the public to conserve electricity during the upcoming peak hours from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm by following the ministry's guidelines, noting that any new updates would be announced. (end)
fr
MENAFN18082024000071011013ID1108572018
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.