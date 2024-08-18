MEW: Power Cuts In High-Consumption Areas In Kuwait

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 18 (KUNA) -- The of Electricity, Water and announced on Sunday that it would cut electricity to some part of areas with high-energy consumption in order to maintain the stability of the country's electrical system.

In a press release, the ministry said that the outage was due to a disruption that occurred on Saturday, which led to shutdown of several electricity generator units at Subiya and West Doha power stations as well as desalination plants.

The ministry called on the public to conserve electricity during the upcoming peak hours from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm by following the ministry's guidelines, noting that any new updates would be announced. (end)

