Srinagar Hosts Weeklong 'Chinar Book Festival'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At a time when reading has become scarce with increasing digital space, and with the aim of inculcating a habit of book reading among the youth, a weeklong national event titled 'Chinar Book Festival' commenced today at SKICC, Srinagar.

This festival, dedicated to celebrating the rich culture of reading, promises a series of engaging activities for children, literary sessions, book displays for the people of Srinagar that are designed to reignite the passion for in a digital age.

The festival, first of its kind here, is expected to serve as a platform to explore diverse literary works, besides fostering a lifelong habit of reading among the younger generation.

Throughout the festival, attendees can look forward to various attractions, including a Children's Corner featuring storytelling sessions and interactive workshops designed to engage young minds.

In addition to these, the festival will host a significant Photo Exhibition, displaying themes such as 'Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh Through the Ages,' '25 Years of Kargil Vijay Diwas,' and 'National Space Day.' These exhibitions aim to visually narrate the rich history of the region, offering visitors a deeper understanding of its legacy.

A major highlight of the festival is the participation of over 1,000 publishers representing languages such as Hindi, Urdu, Kashmiri, Dogri, and English, with more than 200 book stalls available for visitors to explore.

Workshops on Creative Writing, Calligraphy, Storytelling, and Emotional Intelligence are set to provide people with practical skills and creative insights. Additionally, interactive symposiums will cover topics such as Careers in Civil Services, Empathy Circles, Art of Conversation, etc.

My Dream Come True, Say DC Srinagar

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat said that his dream came true as Srinagar hosted the workshop on Chinar Book festival.



He expressed his pride and satisfaction in seeing the book festival come to fruition.“I believe books can change the world. We have been planning this festival for the last two and a half months, and today, my dream has come true,” he said.

The Chinar Book Festival, the first national book festival in the Kashmir Valley, is being held in collaboration with the National Book Trust, India (Ministry of Education, Government of India), and the District Administration Srinagar. The festival will feature over 200 stalls offering books in various languages, including English, Urdu, Kashmiri, Hindi, Dogri and other Indian languages.

Set against the backdrop of the picturesque Dal Lake, the event will also see participation from the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL) and offer special discounts, providing an opportunity for readers to engage with a wide array of books from more than a thousand publishers nationwide.

Cop Found Dead In Srinagar

Observer News Service

Srinagar: An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir police posted in Srinagar was found dead in his room in the Ahmad Nagar area of the city, officials said on Saturday.

An official told the news agency-KNO that the cop posted at Ahmad Nagar police station was found unconscious in his room.

The cop, he said, was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was later identified as Mohammad Shafi. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Ruhullah For Adequate Arrangements On Urs Makhdoom Sahab

Observer News Service

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Senior leader and Member of the Parliament from Srinagar Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Saturday asked the administration to ensure all facilities to the devotees at the revered Shrine of Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen Sheikh Hamza Maqdoomi (RA) during the Ayam-e-Urs that started today.

Ruhullah impressed upon all the line departments, Waqf board officials and shrine management to work in tandem to ensure hassle free Urs observance.

Chief Spokesperson and In charge Constituency Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq also called for facilities for devotees visiting the revered shrine during the Urs days.

Seeking elaborate arrangements for the devotees during the Urs days, Tanvir said,“Ayam-e-Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Sultan Ul Arifeen Sheikh Hamza Maqdoomi (RA) has begun today. During these auspicious days, we anticipate a significant increase in the number of devotees visiting the revered shrine from various parts of the valley. It is imperative that the administration steps up to the occasion and provides all necessary amenities to the visiting devotees, ensuring this spiritual gathering is a memorable and fulfilling experience for all”