UK, France, Germany, Italy Express Support To Ongoing Talks On Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy expressed solid support on Saturday for the ongoing mediation efforts led by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire.

The remarks were made in a joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy following an update on Israel-Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

"We, the Foreign Ministers of the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy, strongly support the ongoing mediation efforts by the United States, Egypt and Qatar to conclude the agreement for a ceasefire and the release of hostages and are encouraged by the constructive approach adopted so far."

"We welcome the fact that technical work will continue over the coming days, including on both the humanitarian provisions and the specific arrangements relating to hostages and detainees, and that senior officials will then reconvene before the end of next week with the aim of concluding the agreement," the statement said.

"We urge all parties to continue to engage positively and flexibly in this process.

We underline the importance of avoiding any escalatory action in the region which would undermine the prospect for peace, there is too much at stake," the statement added. (end)

