Cinc Syrskyi Reports To President Zelensky On Expansion Of Stabilized Area In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Commander-in-Chief of the of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported to President Volodymyr Zelensky on the reinforcement of Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region and the expansion of the stabilized area.

According to Ukrinform, Zelensky announced this on .

“Today's report from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. First, regarding the Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions. Dozens of Russian assaults on our positions were recorded in the last 24 hours. However, our warriors and units are doing everything possible to destroy the occupiers and repel their assaults. The situation remains under control,” Zelensky noted.

Syrskyi also reported on the operation in the Kursk region.

“By this morning, our country's 'exchange fund' has been replenished. I thank all our soldiers and commanders who are capturing Russian military personnel, thereby advancing the release of our warriors and civilians held by Russia. General Syrskyi also reported on the strengthening of our Forces' positions in the Kursk region and the expansion of the stabilized area,” Zelensky stressed.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities are working on ensuring weaponry and decisive actions.

“We are working on new support packages for our country from our partners. We are identifying priority areas. The key focus is on limiting Russia's offensive potential and ensuring our long-range capabilities. We are preparing the respective instructions for Ukrainian diplomats,” Zelensky underscored.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his video address that Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region contributes to the destruction of the Russian army's logistics and the consumption of their reserves.