BJP Tears Into Mamata Government, Claims ‘Sinister Cover-Up’ Over Transfer Of 43 Doctors

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee and the Kolkata on Saturday, accused the latter of shielding the rapists and taking action against those who are protesting against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

He also lambasted the Bengal government over the transfer of 43 doctors, who were demanding justice and called it a 'Talibani order'.

"TMC is trying to destroy the evidence from Day 1, it would not be wrong to say that this is the most sinister systematic institutional cover-up that is orchestrated at the behest of the Trinamool Congress government in order to save the rapist who perhaps has links with the party," he charged during a press conference here.

"Instead of securing justice for the victim of this brutal gang rape, TMC's priority seems not to be 'Beti Bachao', not to be 'Beti Ko Nyay Dilao', but to be 'only and only Balatkari Bachao'. And in this attempt of 'Balatkari Bachao,' TMC today has come to represent Tanashahi Mujhe Chahiye Culture," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, slamming the Mamata dispensation over the Kolkata horror.

Denouncing the TMC government over its 'dubious' conduct in the wake of the trainee doctor's rape and murder, he said," Instead of cracking down and taking action against the vandals and rapists, it is taking action against ordinary citizens, doctors, and media, who are crusading for justice.”

Poonawala compared Mamata Banerjee with some infamous dictators and said, "Even the gravest of dictators in this world will look at Mamata Banerjee's actions and say that she has gone a step ahead of us. She has gone a step ahead of Kim Jong Un, Indira Gandhi, and Hitler."

Lashing out at the Kolkata Police, he said," They are not taking action against 7,000 people who vandalised the area where the victim's body was found but they are sending notice to social media users who are protesting against the rape and murder."