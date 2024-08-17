Trailblazers Choose Vinfast: Early Adopters On The VF 8 Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 August 2024 - VinFast, Vietnam's trailblazing automaker, is making waves in the electric vehicle scene with its VF 8 model. While it might not be a household name in Europe yet, the VF 8 offers a unique blend of style, technology, and value that's catching the eye of adventurous early adopters.









"I was drawn to the VF 8's striking design and advanced technology. As a newer brand with room to grow, VinFast was the perfect fit, allowing me to make a statement on the road with its innovative features," said Armelin Asimane, a French systems engineer who received his VF 8 in May.



Early adopters like Asimane, from both Europe and Vietnam, are sharing their experiences, highlighting why the VF 8 could be a smart choice in today's fast-paced automotive world.



Distinctive Design and Practicality



The VF 8 isn't just another cookie-cutter EV. Its design language, while not as overtly futuristic as some competitors, offers a balanced aesthetic that's both modern and appealing. The result of a strategic partnership between VinFast and Pininfarina, the legendary Italian design house, the VF 8 possesses a classic yet original look, giving it a touch of luxury.



With a generous wheelbase of up to 2,950 mm – longer than many other D-class SUVs – both versions of the VF 8 (Eco and Plus) provide a comfortable and spacious cabin for the whole family. VinFast's attention to detail on the inside is evident, from the comfortable seats to the intuitive infotainment system. And compared to other gasoline cars in its segment, the VF 8 boasts both front and rear trunks, optimizing storage for shopping trips or long journeys.



"The space inside is roomy, comfortable for my family of five. The backrow can be folded back, bringing even more convenience," said Ngoc Anh after 5 months of owning a VF 8 in Vietnam.



Intuitive Advanced Technology



VinFast knows that technology is key in the EV market. The VF 8 is packed with advanced features, including a massive 15.6-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, customizable LED lights, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel. These features, often found in luxury cars, elevate the driving experience for everyone on board.



In addition to a series of safety technology equipment to support the driver, smart features, especially the Vietnamese virtual assistant, are also an attractive factor for users on this D-SUV model.



VinFast understands that technology is a driving force in the EV market. The VF 8 is equipped with a suite of advanced features, including a large 15.6-inch touchscreen display, a digital instrument cluster, adjustable interior LED lights, heated seats, and a heated steering wheel for both front and rear passengers. These amenities, often found in luxury cars, enhance comfort for everyone on board.



Beyond driver assistance and safety tech, the VF 8's smart features, especially the virtual assistant, are a major highlight for early adopters.



"Since switching to electric, I can't imagine going back to traditional car interfaces," says Tran Minh Long, one of the first VF 8 owners in Vietnam. "Instead of fumbling with buttons, I can control everything with my voice, starting with 'Hey VinFast.'"



Long also raves about the VF 8's integrated tech, like personalized driver profiles and automatic emergency calls, emphasizing the potential for future upgrades.



"VinFast keeps surprising us with updates, even on a model that's been out for almost two years," he says. "I can now control the air conditioning, lock the doors, and even open the trunk remotely through the app. It's incredibly smart and convenient."



Value proposition is one of the most compelling aspects of owning a VF 8. VinFast has strategically priced the VF 8 to be competitive with established EV models in Europe, offering a significant bang for your buck.



The Vietnamese Advantage



VinFast's status as a Vietnamese automaker might raise eyebrows for some, but it's a factor that shouldn't be dismissed. Manufacturing plays a crucial role in Vietnam's economy, accounting for more than 20% of the country's GDP, and the country is becoming a promising hub for international manufacturing investment. In 2023, foreign investments in Vietnam's manufacturing industry led with a total investment of over USD 23.5 billion, comprising 64.2% of the country's total FDI capital, making it the leading FDI sector in the country.



VinFast is leveraging this advantage to produce EVs that can compete on the global stage. Moreover, the company's commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns with the broader trends in the automotive industry, positioning it for long-term success.



While some may be concerned about the strength and long-term commitment of a new brand in Europe, VinFast is a different story. Vingroup, VinFast's parent company, is the largest private conglomerate in Vietnam with a significant contribution to the local economy. Vingroup's chairman, the billionaire Pham Nhat Vuong, has publicly announced his intention to invest in VinFast until "he runs out of money". Given Vingroup's stature and deep roots in Vietnam, we can expect VinFast to be around for the long term in the market.



The VF 8 serves as an indicator of VinFast's potential to establish itself in the automotive industry and contribute to a more sustainable future. Admitedly, it's not the perject choice for every consumer, but its combination of design, technology, and competitive pricing makes it an option worth considering for those looking for an alternative in the EV market.







Hashtag: #VinFast

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN17082024003551001712ID1108570184