Gold Prices In Qatar Rise By 0.88% During Current Week
Date
8/17/2024 1:52:25 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Gold prices in the Qatari market rose by 0.88 percent during the current week, reaching $2,452.93000 per ounce, according to the data issued by Qatar National bank (QNB).
The data showed that the price of an ounce of gold rose from $2,431.48930 per ounce, which it recorded last Sunday.
The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded increases on a weekly basis of 0.93 percent for silver, which reached $27.74000 per ounce today, up from $27.48170 recorded on Sunday.
MENAFN17082024000063011010ID1108569826
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.