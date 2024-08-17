Gold Prices In Qatar Rise By 0.88% During Current Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Gold prices in the Qatari rose by 0.88 percent during the current week, reaching $2,452.93000 per ounce, according to the data issued by Qatar National (QNB).

The data showed that the price of an ounce of gold rose from $2,431.48930 per ounce, which it recorded last Sunday.

The data also indicated that the rest of the precious metals recorded increases on a weekly basis of 0.93 percent for silver, which reached $27.74000 per ounce today, up from $27.48170 recorded on Sunday.