PM Modi On India's G20 Agenda, 'We Pledged That We Will Give G20 A New Image'
Date
8/17/2024 1:26:38 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In his opening remarks at the Voice of Global South Summit PM Modi highlighted India's G20 agenda.
“...When India took over the G20 presidency in 2022 we pledged that we will give G20 a new image. Voice of Global Summit became a platform where we widely discussed development issues and priorities. Based on the aspirations, hopes, and priorities of the Global South, India prepared its G20 agenda. G20 was conducted with an inclusive and development-oriented approach. The biggest example was the historic moment when the African Union got permanent membership in the G20," PM Modi said.
