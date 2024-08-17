Cop Found Dead In Srinagar, Probe Launched

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An assistant sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir posted in Srinagar was found dead in his room in the Ahmad Nagar area of the city, officials said on Saturday.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that the cop posted at Ahmad Nagar police station was found unconscious in his room.

He added that he was immediately taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. He was later identified as Mohammad Shafi.

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.