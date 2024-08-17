CIA Awards Head Of The State Security The George Tenet Medal

The CIA awarded the Head of the State Security of Qatar HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi the "George Tenet" medal for his work on strengthening intelligence cooperation between the U.S. and Qatar, according to Al Jazeera.

