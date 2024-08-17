Original-Research: PNE AG (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: PNE AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

16.08.2024 / 10:35 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute advice or an invitation to conclude certain transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to PNE AG Company Name: PNE AG ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2

Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 16.08.2024 Target price: 21,00 Euro Target price on sight of: 12 Monaten Last rating change: 02.02.2023: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf Kaufen Analyst: Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 21,00.



Zusammenfassung:

PNE meldete für Q2 ein Ergebnis, das unter unserer Prognose und den Vorjahreszahlen lag. Das EBITDA belief sich auf €0,2 Mio. gegenüber €9,6 Mio. in Q2/23. Der Hauptgrund dafür sind geringere Beiträge aus den Segmenten Projektentwicklung und Stromerzeugung. Nichtsdestotrotz stieg die operative Tätigkeit im Jahresvergleich mit 226 MW im Bau (H1/23: 186 MW). PNE hat seine Projektpipeline trotz des Verkaufs des US-Geschäfts (2,1 GW) im Jahresvergleich um 8% auf 17,9 GW ausgebaut. In H1 erweiterte das Unternehmen sein eigenes Windparkportfolio um 61 MW, das eine Kapazität von 412 MW erreichte. Die Stromproduktion stieg im ersten Halbjahr J/J um 17% auf 380 GWh. Obwohl das EBITDA im ersten Halbjahr nur €8,7 Mio. betrug, gehen wir weiterhin davon aus, dass PNE die EBITDA-Guidance (€40 Mio. - €50 Mio.) und unsere Prognose (€43 Mio.) aufgrund weiterer Projektverkäufe in H2 und eines weiteren starken EBITDA-Beitrags des Segments Stromerzeugung (H1: €31,5 Mio.) erreichen wird. Auf Basis unveränderter Schätzungen ergibt eine aktualisierte Sum-of-the-parts-Bewertung ein unverändertes Kursziel von €21. Wir bestätigen unsere Kaufempfehlung.





First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on PNE AG (ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 21.00 price target.



Abstract:

PNE reported Q2 earnings which were below our forecast and prior year figures. EBITDA amounted to €0.2m versus €9.6m in Q2/23. The main reason for the lower numbers is smaller contributions from both the Project Development and the Electricity Generation segments. Nevertheless, operating activity increased y/y with 226 MW under construction (H1/23: 186 MW). PNE expanded its project pipeline by 8% y/y to 17.9 GW despite the sale of the US business (2.1 GW). In H1, the company added 61 MW to its own wind farm portfolio, which reached a capacity of 412 MW. H1 power production rose by 17% y/y to 380 GWh. Although H1 EBITDA amounted to only €8.7m, we still believe that PNE will reach EBITDA guidance (€40m - €50m) and our forecast (€43m) due to further project sales in H2 and another strong EBITDA contribution from the Electricity Generation segment (H1: €31.5m). Based on unaltered forecasts, an updated sum-of-the-parts valuation yields an unchanged €21 price target. We confirm our Buy recommendation.



Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:

Contact for questions:

First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

Herr Gaurav Tiwari

Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686

web:

E-Mail: ...

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

