Userful Recognized With Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – February 7, 2024 – Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the Audio-Video (AV) Services and Management Industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Userful with the 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award. The company delivers solutions that empower IT decision makers and enable teams to think differently about their environments and expect more from their investments. The Userful Infinity Platform allows enterprises to deploy a wide range of integrated AV solutions for monitoring and manageability from a single pane of glass. With Infinity, Userful employs a software-defined approach that leverages standardized IT infrastructure, protocols, and software intelligence at a time when most industry participants continue to rely on self-limiting proprietary hardware.

Userful's Infinity Platform facilitates managed distribution of AV over existing enterprise network infrastructure, scaling without the rigidness of proprietary hardware and wholly eliminating the requirement to buy proprietary hardware for mission-critical AV systems. Userful's strategy utilizes best practices to support consistent and efficient processes. The company encourages enterprise IT decision makers to think more holistically and to consider the various AV solutions they have deployed today or may deploy in the future, rather than limiting the conversation to a narrow set of pain points. With the Infinity Platform architecture, Userful positions its solution to address immediate needs and set the foundation to address future AV solution investments more seamlessly and cost effectively.

Robert Arnold, Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan, observed,“Userful particularly appeals to the responsibilities of CIOs because they are instrumental in enterprise-wide technology roadmaps. Its solutions rapidly deliver integrated manageability across AV applications, offering IT teams greater control over their global environments and a robust, reliable framework to leverage in future investments.”

Userful's approach of deploying AV applications over IP with aggregated control and management allows enterprise customers to integrate previously disaggregated AV applications at their own pace. Userful's strategy reflects the needs or circumstances of all customer stakeholders that have either identified AV technology use cases or engaged in AV technology purchase decisions. While point solutions have distinct users and buyers, Userful's capabilities compel customers to develop a comprehensive view of their AV needs across their organization, thereby achieving scale, cost, performance, and support advantages.

“Userful's channel-led sales strategy empowers enterprise customers to work with partners of their choice, helping customers to tailor solutions leveraging the flexibility and customization capabilities embedded in its technology. The company stands out with its all-in-one Infinity Platform architecture's software-centric design that untethers AV applications from the applications of proprietary hardware,” noted Robert. Userful earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award for its strong overall performance in the AV services and management market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to execute a strategy successfully that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Userful

UserfulTM is a leading provider of software-defined AV over IP for advanced operations of mission-critical environments and core workflows, serving IT organizations worldwide. Userful's unified software platform provides services and management through a complete suite of enterprise AV applications for comprehensive organizational and situational awareness, and readiness for modernized operations. Userful harnesses the same unified platform to provide global manageability through a single-pane-of-glass.

Built on IT standards and protocols, the Userful Infinity PlatformTM is scalable, secure, centrally managed, and future-proof. Its software-defined architecture reduces the total cost of ownership (TCO) and eliminates the supply-chain constrained proprietary hardware and the operational silos created by traditional AV deployments.

Userful partners with leading global companies powering a technology ecosystem that ensures seamless integrations and end-to-end interoperability. A multinational company with headquarters in Silicon Valley and Calgary, AB, Userful supports customers in more than 100 countries around the world.

