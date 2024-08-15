Karns & Karns, Texas' Leading Injury Attorneys, Tackles Complex Commercial Truck Accident Cases Across The State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Karns & Karns Logo

Karns & Karns brothers

Karns & Karns provides expert support for of commercial truck accidents in Texas, addressing the complexities and challenges these cases present.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys , renowned for their unwavering commitment to justice and client advocacy, are shedding light on the immense challenges faced by victims of commercial truck accidents in Texas. With a strong presence throughout the state, including offices in Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Austin, El Paso, and Corpus Christi, the firm provides comprehensive legal support to those impacted by these complex and often devastating incidents."Texas has a high volume of commercial truck traffic, which unfortunately translates to a significant number of truck accidents," said Bill Karns, co-founder of Karns & Karns. "These accidents are often catastrophic, and victims need a law firm that understands the intricacies of trucking regulations and is prepared to take on powerful insurance companies."Karns & Karns' team of skilled attorneys and investigators possesses a deep understanding of the factors that contribute to commercial truck accidents, including:. Driver error and fatigue. Equipment malfunctions. Improper loading and securing of cargo. Speeding and reckless driving. Violations of Hours-of-Service regulationsThe firm has extensive experience handling a wide range of commercial truck accidents, such as:. Jackknife accidents. Rollover accidents. Underride accidents. Head-on collisions. Rear-end collisions. Cargo spills. Tire blowouts. Blind spot accidents"Insurance companies representing trucking companies often have vast resources and employ aggressive tactics to minimize their payouts," said Mike Karns, co-founder of the firm. "They may try to downplay the severity of injuries, delay claims, or offer lowball settlements. Our firm is unafraid to stand up to these tactics and fight for our clients' right to full and fair compensation."Karns & Karns has secured substantial settlements and verdicts for their clients, ensuring they receive the necessary resources to cover medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and other damages. The firm also understands the importance of giving back to the community, actively participating in local initiatives, and supporting veterans' organizationsIf injured in a commercial truck accident in Texas, Karns & Karns offers a free consultation to discuss potential legal options. Contact Karns & Karns at (713) 324-9928 or visit href="" rel="external nofollow" target="_blank">karnsandkarns for more information. Their dedicated legal team is committed to guiding clients through the legal process and fighting tirelessly to protect their rights and secure the maximum compensation they are entitled to.

Karns & Karns

Karns & Karns Personal Injury and Accident Attorneys

+1 713-324-9928

...