Cansortium Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call For Thursday, August 22 At 4:30 P.M. ET
8/15/2024 4:16:16 PM
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium Inc. (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF ) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the FluentTM brand, will hold a conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company will issue a press release with its results prior to the call.
Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.
Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-763-8274
International dial-in number: 1-647-484-8814
Participants to ask to be joined into the Cansortium Inc. call
Link: Cansortium Conference Call
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at (850) 972-8077.
The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at .
About Cansortium Inc.
Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FluentTM brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.
Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit .
Company Contact
Robert Beasley, CEO
(850) 972-8077
href="" rel="nofollow" getfluen
Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]
SOURCE Cansortium Inc.
