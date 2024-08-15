Cansortium Schedules Second Quarter 2024 Conference Call For Thursday, August 22 At 4:30 P.M. ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Cansortium (CSE: TIUM.U) (OTCQX: CNTMF ) ("Cansortium" or the "Company"), a vertically-integrated cannabis company operating under the FluentTM brand, will hold a call to discuss its and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company will issue a press release with its results prior to the call.

Cansortium management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 22, 2024

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-763-8274

International dial-in number: 1-647-484-8814

Participants to ask to be joined into the Cansortium Inc. call

Link: Cansortium Conference Call

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Investor Relations at (850) 972-8077.

The conference call will also be available for replay via the News & Events section of the Company's investor relations website at .

About Cansortium Inc.

Cansortium is a vertically-integrated cannabis company with licenses and operations in Florida, Pennsylvania and Texas. The Company operates under the FluentTM brand and is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by Cansortium's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail. The Company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Cansortium Inc.'s common shares trade on the CSE under the symbol "TIUM.U" and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "CNTMF". For more information about the Company, please visit .

Company Contact

Robert Beasley, CEO

(850) 972-8077

href="" rel="nofollow" getfluen

Investor Relations Contact

[email protected]

