Business First Bancshares, Inc. Announces The Appointment Of Zeenat Sidi To Its Board Of Directors

Sidi, a C-suite executive in the fintech and consumer banking and payments industry, has over 25 years of experience in and loss (P&L) leadership, digital transformation, risk management, operations and strategy in the U.S. and Canada. Most recently, as loanDepot's President of Digital Products and Services, she led the development of multiple products and digital customer engagement strategies. One product, aimed at increasing affordability for first-time home buyers, led to industry recognition by the Wall Street Journal. She has a proven track record in financial services and the fintech industry, including senior executive roles in the lending businesses at SoFi and Capital One, where she built and led profitable, digitally-enabled businesses. Sidi also has served in executive roles at RBC, FICO and Experian.

“Zeenat's expertise in building digital platforms and increasing customer engagement will add meaningfully to our board's strong mix of diverse industry experts,” said Chairman, President and CEO Jude Melville.“Zeenat will provide valuable insight as we explore new opportunities, continuing to grow the positive impact we hope to have on clients' lives in coming years.”

Sidi earned a Master of Business Administration from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business, a Master of Science in Operations Research from Stanford University, and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Miami. She has served on the Board of the Texas Women's Foundation as an executive committee member and as Chair of the Audit Committee. In 2022, the Asian American Business Development Center recognized Sidi as one of the Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business.

"I am truly honored to join the board of directors at Business First Bancshares, Inc,” said Zeenat Sidi.“This is an exciting time for b1BANK, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented management team and my fellow board members to help drive the company's growth and deliver long-term value to the bank's shareholders and stakeholders."

Chartwell Partners provided executive search services for the fulfillment of this board position.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

As of June 30, 2024, Business First Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: BFST), through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.7 billion in assets, $6.1 billion in assets under management through b1BANK's affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker's“Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.

