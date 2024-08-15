Todd Blue Begins Weekend Journey At Pebble Beach Tour D'elegance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Classic Collector and Mercedes-Benz Dealer to Show 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet Sunday

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based LAPIS announced today that the company's Founder and CEO Todd Blue will show his 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet in the O-2 Post War Touring Class at the 73rd Pebble Beach Concours D'Elegance on Sunday, August 18, 2024, in Monterey, California. The historic weekend kicks off today, Thursday, August 15th with the Pebble Beach Tour D'Elegance, a 17-mile drive from Pebble Beach to Big Sur and back to the Pebble Beach finish line. Blue, an avid car collector for over two decades, purchased Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona in December 2023, fulfilling a lifelong dream of owning a Mercedes-Benz dealership since entering the retail automotive space in 2010.



Todd Blue begins 2024 Pebble Beach Tour D'Elegance 17-mile drive in his 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet. Photo Credit: LAPIS

Todd Blue's 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC Cabriolet enroute on the 2024 Pebble Beach Tour D'Elegance. Photo credit: LAPIS

Todd and Karen Blue ready to depart on the 2024 Pebble Beach Tour D'Elegance. Photo credit: LAPIS

Blue said, "I've been going to Pebble Beach for over 20 years as a fan, collector, and dealer and now it's an honor for my second year in a row to be an exhibitor. It means a tremendous amount to represent Mercedes-Benz this year, a brand I live and breathe every day as a dealer; and to compete in a Concours in this particular car." Blue added, "There were only 49 of these cars built, and ours was restored by marque specialist Chuck Brahms, may he rest in peace, one of the leading 300 SC experts of his time, respected for his excellent and thorough workmanship."

Blue's 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 SC was once owned by his mentor and friend, Jim Patterson, a renowned and celebrated collector who won at Pebble Beach three times, including last year in a Mercedes-Benz. Blue said, "Jim means a lot to me personally and has inspired my collecting since the early 2000s, especially at this level."

Most recently, Blue has been collecting rare cars in the color blue. "This famous 904 Mercedes-Benz blue is still made today and available for custom order," he said. "We encourage our team at Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona to order this color and to share the custom option with our clients."

Blue kicks off the weekend today in the Pebble Beach Tour D'Elegance. Blue said, "The world of auto descends upon Monterey during this weekend of immersion unlike any week of the year. It's such a career milestone and my honor to represent Mercedes-Benz at Pebble Beach and we're putting our best foot forward."

Blue is sharing this weekend in Monterey with customers from his dealership, Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona. "Sunday marks a pivotal moment, connecting the Mercedes-Benz brand and our customers, an experience atypical of big box automotive retailers," he said. "We're proud to experience this weekend alongside our customers, whom we submitted for consideration and were invited to attend the event as guests of Mercedes-Benz."

About LAPIS:

Houston-based LAPIS was founded by retail automotive industry veteran and avid car collector Todd Blue in 2020. With a proven track record of representing the world's top luxury automotive brands and delivering world-class service, Blue has accomplished notable industry firsts and won top manufacturer awards since he entered the retail automotive space in 2010. LAPIS is home to brands with a distinctive and unique point of view, with a diversified portfolio of companies including automotive and real estate investments.

The company serves as passionate and responsible stewards of every manufacturer it represents maintaining an enthusiastic focus on luxury, access, performance, innovation and service. LAPIS champions an approach which promotes identity for the long-term with an unquenchable devotion to service. Perpetuating customer passion is the company's priority. The team embraces excellence at the highest level and aspires to deliver the extraordinary to its customers, communities, partners and team members.

About Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona:

Mercedes-Benz of Northern Arizona, a LAPIS dealership, is located in Flagstaff, Arizona. LAPIS purchased the dealership in 2023 as LAPIS Founder and CEO Todd Blue reentered the retail automotive space. The dealership is the only luxury automotive sales and service operation in Northern Arizona, offering an extraordinary collection of luxury vehicles including new Mercedes-Benz sedans, coupes, sportscars, convertibles, Mercedes-Benz Vans and an incomparable selection of certified pre-owned automobiles. For more information, visit .

