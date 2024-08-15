Media Show Images Of Borisoglebsk And Savasleyka Air Bases After Ukrainian Drone Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian drone attack on Russian air bases damaged at least two hangars and other areas.

The aftermath of the attack can be seen in satellite images analyzed by The Associated Press on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

Images taken on Wednesday by Planet Labs PBC show that two hangars at Borisoglebsk Air Base had been struck, with a field of debris around both.

It was not immediately clear what purpose the hangars served. There also appeared to be potential damage to two fighter aircraft at the base.

Separately, at Savasleyka Air Base, one burn mark could be seen on the apron in images on Wednesday, though there was no apparent damage to the fighter jets and other aircraft there.

Overnight into Wednesday, August 14, units of the Ukrainian Air Force and Special Operations Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, jointly with the SBU State Security Service and the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, attacked four air bases in Russia's Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod regions.

The Khalino, Savasleika, Borisoglebsk and Baltimor air bases came under attack.