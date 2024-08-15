Jordan Urges EU To Take Action Against Israeli Aggression On Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Aug 15 (KUNA) -- Jordanian Foreign Ayman Safadi underlined Thursday the need for the EU to take firm action against the Israeli to stop its aggression on Gaza and the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

On a call with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Safadi stressed the importance of stopping the violations of the sanctity of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

He also regretted the continuous violations of international and international humanitarian law which put the region in perpetual conflict.

He added that nothing justifies the international community inaction towards the Israeli occupation war crimes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

He affirmed the need for the EU to place sanctions on extremist Israeli officials that promote racist hate speech, endorse settler terrorism, violate the sanctity of occupied Jerusalem, and violate the historical status quo in Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Safadi emphasized the importance of the EU to address the continued construction and expansion of settlements on the occupied Palestinian lands in violation of international law and in defiance of the EU's position that considers constructing settlements and confiscating Palestinian land illegal. (end)

amn









MENAFN15082024000071011013ID1108559911