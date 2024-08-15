Investornewsbreaks Lottery Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Moves Forward To Finalize S&MI Ltd. Acquisition, Expand Rebranded Sportlocker Brand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lottery (NASDAQ: LTRY) , a leading lottery services provider, has finalized the of S&MI Ltd., the company behind the SportLocker brand and app; the acquisition is expected to close on Sept. 1, 2024. According to the announcement, SportLocker has been rebranded as

Sports and is focused on becoming a digital sports entertainment featuring an immersive experience for sports fans around the world. The evolving platform will combine innovative technology, expansive content and community-driven features. In the coming year, Sports plans to launch into new streaming markets as it covers a broader range of sports, including a dedicated program for women's sports. The platform will be introducing fully immersive streaming technologyand launching a new social media channel as it offers 24/7 sports news along with original documentaries, films and exclusive behind-the-scenes access. Initially launching in the United States and Europe with targeted efforts in the Middle East, Sports anticipates expanding into Africa, India, South America, Asia and Australasia.

“I am thrilled to lead Sports into a new era where technology and passion for sport converge to create unparalleled experiences for fans worldwide,” said Lottery chair and CEO Matthew McGahan in the press release . “Our vision is to revolutionize fan engagement, making every moment more interactive, accessible and engaging. By leveraging MNO partnerships, localized content services and community-focused features with enhanced content and technology, we're creating a dynamic ecosystem where fans can not only consume sports but also connect and create in unprecedented ways.”

To view the full press release, visit

About Lottery

Inc.

Lottery, Inc. is a leading technology company that is transforming how, where and when lotteries are played. Its engaging mobile and online platforms enable players and commercial partners located throughout the United States and internationally to remotely purchase legally sanctioned lottery games. Fans and subscribers look to the Lottery for compelling, real-time results on more than 800 lottery games from more than 40 countries. Additionally, through WinTogether, Lottery is fundamentally changing how nonprofit donors are incentivized to action by gamifying charitable giving. In all that it does,

Lottery's mission remains the same: an uncompromising passion to innovate, grow a new demographic of enthusiasts, deliver responsible and trusted solutions, and promote community and philanthropic initiatives.

The latest news and updates relating to Lottery are available in the company's newsroom at

