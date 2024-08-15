Session Announces New Updates And Streamlined Onboarding Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Session , the encrypted messaging app, has unveiled an overhauled onboarding process to deliver a more straightforward and smoother user experience.In light of the recent milestone of over 120,000 daily users, this latest release includes new flows for signing up, restoring accounts, and linking a new device to an existing account, making it easier to use the app and introduce family and friends to it.As part of its new onboarding process, Session has updated a number of terminologies used across the app. Most notably, Session ID will now be known as Account ID so that users are clear that this refers to their unique account handle.Meanwhile, Recovery Phrase-the master key that allows users to recover their accounts - has been renamed Recovery Password. Over the next few weeks, Session will update the entire Session app, guides, and help items with its new terminology.Users can try out the new Session onboarding experience by downloading the Session app for free on their smartphone, tablet, or computer.Kee Jefferys, CTO of Session, said:“As our user base continues to grow, we understand how crucial it is for the onboarding process to be easy and intuitive, which is why we've introduced these updates. We're excited to keep improving the user experience”

