Saint-Gobain Video Series: Empowhered: Sarah Ertmer, Portage, WI

MENAFN - 3BL) Across North America, women at Saint-Gobain take the lead in Making The World A Better Home . They are manufacturers, innovators, scientists, engineers, and executives, all playing a vital role in shaping our industry.

For Sarah Ertmer, being a woman in means challenging yourself, which makes you a better leader. She makes an impact as a process engineer for Saint-Gobain Life Sciences in Wisconsin.

