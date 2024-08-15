Inventhelp Inventor Develops Improved Beverage Dispensing Machine (OSK-583)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to prevent individuals from using oversize cups or other personal beverage containers to access drinks from a beverage dispensing machine," said an inventor, from Mission, Texas, "so I invented the SODA SAFE. My design was inspired by the pin tumbler lock."

The invention provides an improved beverage dispensing machine that would mechanically measure the slope of a cup to control beverage dispensing. In doing so, it prevents unauthorized cups from dispensing drinks from the beverage fountain. As a result, it would substantially reduce the potential for beverage theft. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to control and use so it is ideal for commercial eating establishments with beverage dispensing machines.

