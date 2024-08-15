Rockpoint Legal Funding Launches New Subsidiary: Rockpoint Probate Funding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockpoint Funding , a leader in the pre-settlement funding industry, is proud to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Rockpoint Probate Funding. This innovative venture will specialize in providing probate advances, also known as inheritance advances, to heirs awaiting their inheritance. Rockpoint Probate Funding aims to offer solutions to individuals facing delays in probate proceedings, enabling them to access their funds without the prolonged wait.

Introducing Rockpoint Probate Funding

Rockpoint Legal Funding is proud to announce the launch of its new subsidiary, Rockpoint Probate Funding.

Probate proceedings can be lengthy and complex, often leaving heirs in financial limbo. Rockpoint Probate Funding addresses this issue by offering probate advances, a solution designed to provide immediate financial relief to those awaiting their inheritance. By offering a probate advance, Rockpoint Probate Funding helps heirs access their inheritance without the stress and uncertainty of waiting for the probate process to conclude.

"We are thrilled to introduce Rockpoint Probate Funding to our portfolio of financial services," said Maz Ghorban, President of Rockpoint Legal Funding. "Our mission has always been to provide financial support to those who need it most, and with Rockpoint Probate Funding, we are extending our commitment to help individuals navigate the often challenging probate process."

What is a Probate Advance ?

A probate advance , or inheritance advance, is a financial transaction that allows heirs to receive a portion of their inheritance before the probate process is complete. Rockpoint Probate Funding purchases a portion of the expected inheritance, providing the heir with immediate funds. This service is particularly beneficial for those who need financial assistance for living expenses, medical bills, or other urgent needs while waiting for the probate process to finalize.

How Rockpoint Probate Funding Works

Rockpoint Probate Funding simplifies the process of obtaining a probate advance. Heirs can apply online or over the phone, and the application process is designed to be quick and straightforward. Once approved, funds are typically disbursed within a few days, providing heirs with the financial support they need without the prolonged wait associated with traditional probate proceedings.

"We understand that dealing with the loss of a loved one is challenging enough without the added stress of financial uncertainty," said Ghorban. "Rockpoint Probate Funding is here to alleviate some of that burden by offering a fast and efficient way to access your inheritance."

Benefits of Choosing Rockpoint Probate Funding

: With Rockpoint Probate Funding, heirs can receive their inheritance advance within days, providing immediate financial relief.: If the inheritance amount is less than the advance amount and associates fees, heirs are not required to repay the entire advance personally.: The application process is simple and can be completed online or over the phone.: Rockpoint Probate Funding's team of experts has extensive experience in the probate and financial sectors, ensuring a smooth and professional experience for beneficiaries & heirs of probate claims.

Commitment to Transparency and Integrity

Rockpoint Probate Funding is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of transparency and integrity. Clients can trust that there are no hidden fees or surprise costs. The terms of each probate advance, probate sale, or probate loan are clearly outlined, ensuring that heirs fully understand the transaction and feel confident in their decision.

About Rockpoint Legal Funding

Rockpoint Legal Funding has been a trusted provider of pre-settlement funding for years, helping plaintiffs secure the financial resources they need during legal proceedings. With the launch of Rockpoint Probate Funding, the company is expanding its commitment to providing financial solutions to those in need. Rockpoint Legal Funding and its subsidiaries are dedicated to offering transparent, reliable, and efficient financial services to clients across the nation.

For more information about Rockpoint Probate Funding and its services, please visit RockpointProbate or contact [email protected] .

Rockpoint Probate Funding is ready to assist heirs with their financial needs during the probate process. With a probate advance or inheritance advance, clients can alleviate financial stress and focus on what truly matters during a challenging time. Contact Rockpoint Probate Funding today to learn more about how we can help you access your inheritance quickly and efficiently.

