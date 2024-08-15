Inventhelp Inventor Develops Sanitizing Chamber For Building Construction Workers (NJD-2660)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction, and I thought there should be a way to exit a site without carrying any harmful contaminates on the body or clothing," said an inventor, from Jackson,

N.J., "so I invented the SANITIZING CHAMBER. My design increases safety by preventing workers from spreading dangerous contamination hazards outside the jobsite."

The patent-pending invention provides a safety sanitation chamber for workers. In doing so, it allows the worker to rid themselves of potentially dangerous chemicals, harmful particulate substances, and other contaminants. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for building construction companies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-NJD-2660, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp