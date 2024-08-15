(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Azerbaijan's growing influence is increasingly evident across
various sectors. This progress is attributed to the ongoing reforms
within the republic, which has solidified its position as a robust
and influential state through economic advancement, socio-political
stability, and a strong international reputation. The continued
achievements of Azerbaijan are a testament to the effective
leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, whose guidance is
instrumental in enhancing the country's power.
The field of sports stands out as a significant area of
achievement, reflecting its prioritization and development. This
emphasis on sports has contributed to notable successes by
Azerbaijani athletes.
At the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, a delegation of 48
Azerbaijani athletes distinguished themselves by securing a total
of 7 medals. Their exceptional performances in judo, boxing,
taekwondo, and wrestling not only brought pride to the nation but
also marked a significant milestone in Azerbaijan's Olympic
history.
In honor of their accomplishments, President Ilham Aliyev, who
also serves as President of the National Olympic Committee, hosted
a reception on August 14 to commend the Azerbaijani athletes and
their coaches for their achievements at the XXXIII Paris Summer
Olympic Games.
Addressing the meeting, President Ilham Aliyev congratulated the
athletes on their outstanding achievements.
"First of all, I would like to congratulate our athletes on
their brilliant victories. You have represented our country at the
Summer Olympic Games with great dignity. You have raised the
Azerbaijani flag and thus made our people happy. I would like to
both congratulate you and express my gratitude to you."
President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the unique significance of the
Olympic Games among international sports competitions and noted
that each country prepares for these Games with particular
dedication. He highlighted the importance of Azerbaijan's position
among the top 30 nations at the Games.
"The Olympic Games is a competition that stands out from all
other sports competitions. It is a sports festival held every four
years, and, of course, every athlete and every country specifically
prepares for these Games. Our successes in the Olympic Games in
previous years and in the latest Games are evidence that Azerbaijan
is a strong sports nation. It is no coincidence that we finished
these Games among the top 30 countries in the world – with two
gold, two silver, and three bronze medals, I think that is a very
good result. I want to once again congratulate the athletes and
their coaches on this remarkable occasion."
The President also extended his congratulations to the coaches
and pointed out that Azerbaijan ranks third among Muslim
countries.
"Let me also note that Azerbaijan ranks third among Muslim
countries. Considering the fact that there are 57 members in the
Organization of Islamic Cooperation, I think this is a great and
historic result. Evaluating the performance of our team as a whole,
I think that our athletes deserve the highest assessment."
President Aliyev particularly recognized the gold medalists and
praised the successful training processes of the Judo
Federation.
"I would like to specifically congratulate our gold medalists -
Hidayat and Zelym. They gave our nation the joy of victory in the
early days of the Olympic Games. Their professionalism, their
successes in sports, and at the same time, their conduct delighted
each of us from the bottom of our hearts. They have held on to
leadership in their weight class for many years and confirmed this
leadership again at the Olympic Games. I would like to congratulate
their coaches. I would like to congratulate the leadership of the
Judo Federation. When work in the Federation and training process
are set up correctly, and when the atmosphere in the team is
positive, the result is obvious."
Additionally, President Aliyev discussed the broader success of
sports in Azerbaijan, highlighting the diverse growth across
various disciplines.
"We could have won more medals, yes, we could have. But this is
sports, there are both victories and defeats in sports. The main
thing is that these Games showed again that the development of
sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process. I should also mention
that our athletes won medals in five sports: judo, boxing,
taekwondo, Greco-Roman wrestling, and freestyle wrestling. In other
words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in
Azerbaijan."
The President also emphasized the importance of preparing for
both European and world championships, aiming to continue making
the country proud.
"Of course, after a certain rest, a new process of preparations
will start – preparations for both the European and world
championships will continue. Of course, we should start preparing
for the next Olympic Games now. Several sports are undergoing a
generational change. Therefore, we should approach the next Olympic
Games from this perspective and pay special attention to children
and youth sports from now on, especially since there are good
conditions for practicing sports in every part of our country.
Coordination between the institutions in charge of sports has been
properly established. Federations and clubs are operating
successfully. Considering the influx of children and teenagers into
sports clubs across the country after Olympic Games, especially
after successful Games for the country, I am sure that the process
of preparations for the next Olympic Games will be consistent."
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence in the promising
future of sports in Azerbaijan and highlighted the importance of
involving children in sports.
"Of course, I am sure that there will be a large number of
children who want to pursue judo and other sports, and I wish for
that. The words I have been saying for years about the massive
nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal:
to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually
healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional.
The successful performances of our athletes have shown again that
we can be rightly proud of our young generation."
The President underscored that our Olympians serve as a
successful model for young people and extended his best wishes to
them.
"Of course, these achievements also increase the responsibility
of the athletes who have won medals. I am glad that our athletes
have shown exemplary conduct both in competitions and in life as a
whole. In other words, you are an example for the younger
generation. Young people will look up to you and want to be like
you, and that is one of the important aspects of this victory."
In conclusion, Azerbaijan's remarkable progress across various
sectors, driven by ongoing reforms and effective leadership under
President Ilham Aliyev, is vividly reflected in the country's
recent achievements in sports. The success of Azerbaijani athletes
at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, where they secured a total
of 7 medals, highlights the nation's growing prominence on the
global stage.
The President's recognition of their accomplishments and his
emphasis on continued preparation for future championships
underscore Azerbaijan's commitment to excellence in sports. As the
country advances, the inspiring performances of its athletes and
the strategic focus on nurturing young talent promise to further
elevate Azerbaijan's stature and achievements in the years to
come.
