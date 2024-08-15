Viral Video: 'Cute Kid' Singing National Anthem Harsh Goenka, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Share On 78Th Independence Day

(MENAFN- Live Mint) First, Harsh Goenka and then Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shared a of a“cute kid” singing the national anthem on the 78th Independence Day . More than a lakh people viewed the video when Goenka shared it. Mazumdar-Shaw's post is also gradually getting attention.

In the video, a little kid is seen singing the national anthem. While he seems unaware of its words, he looks in complete enthusiasm to inject the flavour of patriotism in his rendition. His animated performance is drawing a lot of attention. The video is apparently from Sikkim.

“There are countless renditions of our national anthem, but this one by a little one trying with all his heart really takes the cake. It's impossible not to smile!” wrote Goenka, the Chairperson of the RPG Group.

The Biocon founder called the child,“A true little patriot!”

The video is, however, not from this year's Independence Day celebrations. The video was posted on YouTube by multiple users in June 2024. The videos, however, did not get much attention at that time.

Netizens react

Netizens reacted to the video and posted their comments.

“All his heart and might! I can't stop smiling looking at the focus and expressions with which he is singing it. Tons of love to him! May God bless him!” wrote one user while another wrote,“So cute and my favourite version of national anthem.”

“It's d intention that's important in d end than mere perfection, as we see in d post one of d most touching, innate as well as intense desire of a child in a literal 'mile sur meraa tumahaaraa' mode. How utterly cute and inspirational is that!” posted one user.

“Our Country Desperately Needs This Pure Energy Now....Nice one!!!.....Honestly, Watching Your Collections has Now Become A Daily Scheduled Activity For Me,” came from another.