FORTNA Named In Gartner® Hype Cycle™ For Supply Chain Execution Technologies, 2024

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FORTNA , a leading and software company for the full logistics value chain, has been recognized in the 2024 Gartner Hype Cycle for Execution Technologies report. The recognition names FORTNA in the Digital Twins, Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), and Warehouse Simulation and Modeling categories.



Logistics plays a pivotal role in chain success, leading companies to seek innovations that can deliver transformational outcomes. Supply chain technology leaders can use this Gartner Hype Cycle to grasp the maturity, viability and riskiness of evolving supply chain execution technologies.

The report states, "Supply chains remain volatile due to turbulent global economic conditions, challenging companies to find new ways to drive process improvements, higher efficiencies and better business outcomes. Logistics organizations are looking to technology to help them manage through supply chain disruptions, rampant inflation, rising energy costs, growing labor shortages, and increasing risk due to geopolitical tensions and cybersecurity threats."1 FORTNA's technology is able to automate and streamline warehouse operations, helping users to overcome rising labor costs and potential disruption.

"We feel our recognition in this Hype Cycle displays our growing position in the industry as a trusted partner who drives operating outcomes through designs brought to life in our software suite," said Rob McKeel, CEO, FORTNA. "As the industry continues to explore AI-driven operations and robotics, the adaptability of our software suite to integrate and optimize a broad array of technologies stands out. It is not only designed to enhance productivity but also to improve operations through information orchestration, enhanced throughput, reduced cost, and data-driven insights.”

FORTNA's approach aligns with the Gartner report's model for understanding supply chain execution technology. FORTNA's software suite focuses on all areas of optimizing throughput and reducing costs for warehouse operations through automating the order fulfillment work streams, inventory location optimization and resource balancing while providing decision support to the operators and maintainers of the warehouse. Meanwhile, FORTNA's ability to create digital twins enables businesses to visualize virtual replicas of their warehouse environments, allowing for advanced simulations and scenario planning that can pinpoint inefficiencies, going hand-in-hand with warehouse simulation and modeling.

The report states, "WESs enhance work management in automated warehouses and manage the interplay between manual and automated processes. WESs leverage near-real-time insight into work in the automated warehouse, combined with advanced business process logic to improve the flow and prioritization and orchestration of work.”1

FORTNA's focus extends beyond traditional expectations, exploring packing and pallet optimization, slotting, workforce management, vision enabled systems, and more, utilizing a wide array of emerging technologies. Which is particularly important as the report indicates 75% of the industry intends to implement some form of cyber-physical automation within their warehouse operations.1

At the center of warehouse automation trends, FORTNA delivers capabilities for waveless picking and optimizing flows across diverse activities, ensuring its customers are well-equipped for the future. This strategic direction not only addresses current operational challenges but also sets the stage for continued innovation and growth in the dynamically evolving sector of warehouse logistics.

For more information about FORTNA WESTM, Digital Twin and Warehouse Simulation and Modeling technology capabilities, visit: .

About FORTNA

FORTNA partners with the world's leading brands to transform omnichannel and parcel distribution operations. Known world-wide for enabling companies to keep pace with digital disruption and growth objectives, we design and deliver solutions, powered by intelligent software, to optimize fast, accurate and cost-effective order fulfillment and last mile delivery. Our people, innovative approach and proprietary algorithms and tools ensure optimal operations design and material and information flow. We deliver exceptional value every day to our customers with comprehensive services and products including network strategy, distribution center operational design and implementation, material handling automated equipment, robotics and a comprehensive suite of lifecycle services. Visit .

