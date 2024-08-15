Azerbaijan Totals Half-Yearly Construction Spending In Nation's Liberated Regions
Date
8/15/2024 8:09:36 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A total of 2.1 billion manat ($1.5 billion) were spent on
reconstruction and installation works in liberated regions of
Azerbaijan from January through June 2024,
Azernews reports.
Calculations from the Azerbaijan State Statistics Committee read
that the volume of this indicator is 22.6 percent, or 392 million
manat ($224.3 million), more than in the same period last year.
Thus, a total of 1.7 billion manat ($940 million) were allocated
for construction and installation works in liberated districts from
January through June 2023.
During this period, there was a significant increase in spending
on construction and installation works in Khojaly, Gubadli, Aghdam,
and Shusha. Specifically, compared to the similar period in 2023,
spending climbed by 649 times in Khojaly, 2.6 times in Gubadli, 2.3
times in Aghdam, and 52 percent in Shusha.
To note, during the reporting period, the majority of funds were
allocated to Kalbajar (438.5 million manat), Aghdam (308.5 million
manat ($181.3 million)), and Lachin (242.4 million manat ($142.4
million))
MENAFN15082024000195011045ID1108558454
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.