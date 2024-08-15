عربي


Azerbaijan Totals Half-Yearly Construction Spending In Nation's Liberated Regions

8/15/2024 8:09:36 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A total of 2.1 billion manat ($1.5 billion) were spent on reconstruction and installation works in liberated regions of Azerbaijan from January through June 2024, Azernews reports.

Calculations from the Azerbaijan State Statistics Committee read that the volume of this indicator is 22.6 percent, or 392 million manat ($224.3 million), more than in the same period last year. Thus, a total of 1.7 billion manat ($940 million) were allocated for construction and installation works in liberated districts from January through June 2023.

During this period, there was a significant increase in spending on construction and installation works in Khojaly, Gubadli, Aghdam, and Shusha. Specifically, compared to the similar period in 2023, spending climbed by 649 times in Khojaly, 2.6 times in Gubadli, 2.3 times in Aghdam, and 52 percent in Shusha.

To note, during the reporting period, the majority of funds were allocated to Kalbajar (438.5 million manat), Aghdam (308.5 million manat ($181.3 million)), and Lachin (242.4 million manat ($142.4 million))

AzerNews

