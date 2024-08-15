Azerbaijan Airs Floating Solar Panel Project And Its High Hopes
8/15/2024 8:09:36 AM
Azerbaijan has been riding the wave with a floating power plant
that has been up and running since last month. This brand new
facility, seen as one of a kind in the electric power industry, is
situated on the nation's Boyukshor lake and packs a punch with its
100 kilowatt capacity.
This innovative technology involves the installation of solar
panels on the surface of water to generate electricity from solar
energy. These panels are commonly installed on lakes, reservoirs,
or other bodies of water. Floating solar plants have gained more
relevance in recent years, although they still only make up two
percent of new solar installations this year.
Floating solar panels offer several major advantages:
. The panels utilize solar energy without occupying land;
. The water surface helps cool the panels, enhancing their
efficiency;
. By covering the water surface, the panels reduce water
evaporation, aiding in water conservation.
Additionally, floating solar panels are expected to be 15
percent more efficient than land-based solar panels.
