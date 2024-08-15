Azerbaijan Airs Floating Solar Panel Project And Its High Hopes

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan has been riding the wave with a floating power plant that has been up and running since last month. This brand new facility, seen as one of a kind in the electric power industry, is situated on the nation's Boyukshor lake and packs a punch with its 100 kilowatt capacity.

This innovative involves the installation of solar panels on the surface of water to generate electricity from solar energy. These panels are commonly installed on lakes, reservoirs, or other bodies of water. Floating solar have gained more relevance in recent years, although they still only make up two percent of new solar installations this year.

Floating solar panels offer several major advantages:

. The panels utilize solar energy without occupying land;

. The water surface helps cool the panels, enhancing their efficiency;

. By covering the water surface, the panels reduce water evaporation, aiding in water conservation.

Additionally, floating solar panels are expected to be 15 percent more efficient than land-based solar panels.