Jr Men Academy Hockey C'ship: Punjab Hockey Club Academy Win Men's Title

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy overpowered Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 8-3 in the final to lift the title in the men's category on the final day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey here.

In the day's first match, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre to establish their supremacy in the competition.

For Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Sumit Rajbhar (6'), Amandeep (11', 36'), Gursewak Singh (17', 26'), Inderjit Singh (38'), Arshdip Singh (43') and Arjandeep Singh (59') were the goalscorers, while Pratap Toppo (10'), Bilkan Oram (28') and Harish Singh Leitanthem (50') scored the goals for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre.

In the 3rd/4th place match, Namdhari XI beat SGPC Hockey Academy 5-3. For Namdhari XI, their captain Navraj Singh (17', 19', 31', 37', 55') scored the goals, while for SGPC Hockey Academy, Harshadeep Singh (12'), Prabhjot Singh (38') and Diljeet Singh (50') got on the scoresheet.

Earlier, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 2-2 (5-3 SO) to lift the title in the Women's category.

For Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre, Prabhjot Kaur (34') and Surekha Bahala (54') scored the goals, while for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Rubby (14') and Ribka (45') scored the goals.

In the shootout, Chetna Rani Das scored twice with Prabhjot Kaur, Anandita Toppo and Patel Pragya also converting their goals, while for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Namneet Kaur and Neha converted their goals.