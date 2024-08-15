L’ETAPE DUBAI BY TOUR DE FRANCE: THE CYCLING LEGEND ENTERS THE NEW GLOBAL CAPITAL, WITH ŠKODA AS TITLE PARTNER AND REGISTRATION NOW OPEN

(MENAFN- Performance Communications) (13 August 2024 Dubai, UAE) L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to revolutionise the amateur cycling scene when it debuts in February 2025. This prestigious event, with Škoda as the title partner, promises to be a landmark in the global cycling calendar, offering enthusiasts a unique opportunity to kickstart their season in one of the world’s most dynamic cities. Registration for this highly anticipated event is now open.

L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France is set to be an extraordinary event that blends competitive cycling with Dubai’s stunning urban landscape. It is expected to attract significant interest from both regional and international cycling communities, providing amateur cyclists with a unique opportunity to experience the spirit of the Tour de France in Dubai.

The surge in cycling popularity in the MENA region, highlighted by top teams such as UAE Team Emirates and Team Bahrain Victorious, has set the stage for L’Etape Dubai by Tour de France. Participants will enjoy an unmatched cycling experience, passing through some of Dubai’s most iconic landmarks, including Burj Khalifa, Meydan Club, and the Museum of the Future.





MENAFN15082024003710014708ID1108558347