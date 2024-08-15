President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates President Of Congo
8/15/2024 6:23:40 AM
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a
congratulatory letter to President of Congo Felix Tshisekedi,
Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"Dear Mr. President,
On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Congo I
sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your people on behalf
of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, and extend my best
wishes.
The current dynamics of Azerbaijan-Congo relations is
gratifying. Your visit to Azerbaijan in April has given a new
impetus to the friendly and cooperative relations between our
countries. Additionally, the recent visit of the COP29
President-Designate to Congo is a clear example of our countries'
partnership in combating climate change.
I believe that relations between Azerbaijan and Congo will
develop in the spirit of friendship, aligned with the interests of
our peoples, with our effective cooperation continued through our
joint efforts on multilateral platforms, including the COP29 to be
held in Baku.
On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness,
success in your endeavors, and continuous peace and prosperity to
the people of Congo.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 12 August 2024"
