Mobile operators are moving rapidly toward 5G deployments - it represents a fundamental shift in communication network architectures that will accelerate revenue generation through innovative services facilitated via 5G-enabled smartphones, tablets, laptops, and Internet of Things devices. It delivers a potent combination of network capabilities and flexible options for network deployments, service delivery, and network management to improve carriers' ability to provide a differentiated, customized, and scalable wireless service experience.

While consumer 5G services remain critical to the success of 5G, communications service providers must also prioritize the co-development of innovative, out-of-box 5G vertical solutions to support enterprises' journeys toward becoming digital-first organizations. Business model experimentation is also important to help identify high-potential 5G services.

This analysis outlines the top 10 strategic imperatives in the global enterprise wireless services industry, overviewing those that will define the future of wireless communications and highlighting the sector's most salient growth opportunities and companies to action.

Top 10 Transformations Impacting Growth in Enterprise Wireless Services, 2024



Integrating 5G, Edge and Cloud Computing, AI, and Robotics Creates New Growth Opportunities

5G Wireless Becomes the Enabling Platform for Enterprise Digital Transformation

End Customers Increasingly Seek Wireless Broadband to Support Their Internet Connectivity Needs

Network-as-a-service Becomes the Preferred Connectivity Model for Enterprises

5G Private Networks Deliver High-performance Connectivity to Support Critical Use Cases

New Market Dynamics Force Companies to be Agile and Easy to Do Business With

The Standardization Race in Wireless Technology Hinders Market Growth

Opening of the 5G Core, and 5G Open Radio Access Network Intensifies the Competition

Network Slicing Allows the Personalized, Secure Delivery of Next-generation Connectivity Technology Companies are Extending Their Business Portfolios to the 5G Mobile Advertising Industry

