Guarantees Will Continue With Innovations To Help Beneficiaries Further: CM Siddaramaiah

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Aug 15 (IANS) Putting an end to speculation over the revision of guarantee schemes, Karnataka Chief Siddaramaiah announced on Thursday that the welfare programmes would continue and the was all set to make innovations to help beneficiaries further.

Delivering his speech on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day in Bengaluru, he stated,“These programmes will continue and we will give a befitting reply through economic growth of the state to those who made the prophecy that the state will go bankrupt due to these schemes. We are all set to make innovations and help the beneficiaries further.”

“Our government, which came to power in 2023 with a clear majority, has taken decisive steps in this direction over the last 15 months. Our government has taken the initiative to provide financial security to the people of Karnataka by implementing five guarantee schemes and keeping our promise. These schemes have brought relief to the lives of people who have suffered due to the rising financial inequality,” CM Siddaramaiah stated.

“On one hand, our government is giving impetus to the redistribution of wealth through these schemes and on the other hand we have taken up programmes for sustainable economic development of the state with equal commitment. We are working towards making Karnataka 'Sarva Janangada Shantiya Thota (garden of all religions)' by continuing the tradition of social harmony and fraternity along with achieving economic growth and financial equality,” CM Siddaramaiah underlined.

“Through our five guarantee schemes - Gruhalakshmi, Shakti, Gruha Jyothi, Anna Bhagya and Yuva Nidhi - each beneficiary family receives direct and indirect benefits amounting to an average of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 per month. This is the concept of Universal Basic Income, which provides direct financial assistance to poor families. Karnataka is the only state implementing such a programme in a big way, which is being implemented in developed countries to help the poor and we are proud of it,” CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

He added that women in Karnataka have already availed 270 crore free trips under the Shakti Scheme and saved around Rs 6,541 crore, while under the Gruhalakshmi scheme Rs 25,259 crore has been transferred directly to the accounts of 1.20 crore women.

“We had promised to provide 5 kg extra rice free of cost under the Annabhagya scheme. However, due to the non-cooperation of the Government of India, we are transferring an equivalent amount of money to the beneficiaries instead of additional rice,” the CM maintained.

“So far Rs 7,763 crore has been transferred to 4.08 crore beneficiaries. As many as 1.60 crore families have availed the benefits of the Gruha Jyoti scheme which provide free electricity for up to 200 units. The government has spent Rs 8,844 crore for implementing this scheme. As many as 1.31 lakh Graduate/Diploma holders who are unemployed are availing of monthly financial assistance under the Yuva Nidhi scheme and Rs 91 crore has been spent on the scheme so far,” CM Siddaramaiah stressed.

“When we take a look at the freedom movement, this year, i.e.; 2024 is very important in many ways. Mainly, the historic Belagavi session of the Indian National Congress held in 1924 completes 100 years. Another historical event of establishing Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha by Dr BR Ambedkar also completes 100 years,” he said.

“The Belagavi Session was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi and in his presidential address he stressed upon religious harmony and cordial relations between people speaking different languages. He spoke about the measures to be taken for the welfare of the downtrodden. In these toxic times, when the world is boiling over with hatred and intolerance, Gandhiji's words hold more significance than ever before,” he opined.

“The Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha established by Dr Ambedkar is an important milestone in his fight for the oppressed. He strived to create educational and social awareness among the oppressed classes through this organisation. To realise the principle of 'Education, Organisation, and Agitation,' Dr. Ambedkar worked tirelessly through the sabha. This year, the government will take all necessary measures to commemorate the centenaries of the Belagavi Session and the establishment of the Bahishkrit Hitakarini Sabha in a memorable and meaningful way,” CM Siddaramaiah declared.