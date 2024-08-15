Specialty Cellulose Market Report 2024, By Grade (Cellulose Acetate, Cellulose Ether, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), Nitrocellulose, Casings & Sponges) And Region
Asia-Pacific is the world's largest volume market for Specialty Cellulose, with an estimated share of 44% in 2024; the region is also likely to record the fastest 2024-2030 CAGR of 3.2%.
Specialty cellulose is a high-purity form of cellulose (dissolving pulp) derived from wood or cotton linters, distinguished by its minimal impurities and customizable properties such as solubility, viscosity, and reactivity. This environmentally friendly, biodegradable polymer is transformed into various cellulose derivatives, such as cellulose acetate used in filtration, sustainable plastics, and textiles, and cellulose ethers used in food and pharmaceutical applications, each tailored for specific high-performance applications.
This world market compendium, analyzes the market for Specialty Cellulose at a high level across all major geographic regions by grade. The market is studied for historical/current trends and future forecast in terms of volume in metric tons and value in US$ for 2021, 2024 and 2029.
Market Segmentation
Grade
Cellulose Acetate Cellulose Ether Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) Nitrocellulose Casings & Sponges Other
Geographic Region
North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
This report provides the estimates and forecast for the global Specialty Cellulose market. The study also provides the key market developments and a list of major players in this market.
Companies Featured
Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd. AustroCel Hallein GmbH Borregaard AS Bracell SP Celulose Ltda. Georgia-Pacific LLC International Paper Company Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. Sappi Limited
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET SEGMENTATION
2. WORLD MARKET COMPENDIUM
Market Demand by Geographic Region Market Demand by Grade Specialty Cellulose Market Trends and Outlook
3. REGIONAL MARKET COMPENDIUM
North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Rest of World
4. MAJOR PLAYERS
Key Global Producers of Specialty Cellulose Key Global Producers of Cellulose Derivatives
5. DATA SOURCES AND RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
